For a while now there have rumours of Lionel Messi quitting Barcelona as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is quite unhappy with the way things are going with the Catalan Giants. Now, his dear friend Luis Saurez during an interview has spoken about his exit from the team and said that if Messi needs a change, he will know it. Since the start of the year, Messi has been quite vocal about the happenings at Barcelona. First, he had lashed out at Eric Abidal for blaming the team for the exit of Ernesto Vervalde. Lionel Messi’s Son Mateo Celebrates a Goal by Real Betis; Luiz Suarez has an Epic Reaction (Watch Video).

Messi took to social media and slammed the sporting director and said that he shouldn’t be talking without giving names of the players who were unhappy. Next Messi during an interview said that Barcelona cannot win the Champions League. Recently he took to social media and slammed the team for the report which got viral about Barcelona players not accepting pay cuts amid the outspread of the coronavirus. Now, Messi close friend Luis Suarez said that if he needs a change, he will know. Luis Suarez further went on to say that being his close friend, he would always stand by his decision.

“I think the family is really happy in Barcelona and, if he's happy in Barcelona, then he should continue with Barcelona. If he needs a change, he will know what he needs for his own well-being,” he said. Luis Saurez also emphasises on the fact that the team needs to be self-critical of their performances. Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona ends in 2021.

Barcelona currently stands on number two Of the La Liga 2019-20 points table with 79 points. Whereas, Real Madrid leads the table with 83 points in their kitty. Suarez further said that it is impossible to win the La Liga 2019-20 this year.

