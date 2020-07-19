With the La Liga title already gone to Real Madrid, Barcelona will play for pride when they meet Deportivo Alavés in the forthcoming encounter. The match will be played at Mendizorroza on Sunday (July 19, 2020). The Catalans suffered a shocking 1-2 defeat against Osasuna in their last encounter and faced a lot of criticism for their dismal show. Nevertheless, Lionel Messi and Co will still step into the forthcoming encounter as favourites as the 15th-ranked Alaves have struggled throughout the tournament. Meanwhile, dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and forward strikers for ALA vs BAR match. Luis Saurez Refrains From Spilling Beans Over Lionel Messi’s Barcelona Exit.

Well, Barcelona might not have much to play for in their upcoming game. However, they would like to make a statement ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Napoli. On the other hand, Alaves, who’ll be playing their last match of the season, won their last encounter against the Real Betis and must put their best step forward in the forthcoming match against the Catalan Giants. However, Barcelona boasts of a great record against Alaves as they won 12 out of the 13 meetings between the two sides. Now, let’s look at the best dream11 team for the forthcoming game.

Alavés vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc-André ter Stegen (BAR) should undoubtedly be picked as the goal-keeper of this clash.

Alavés vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Clément Lenglet (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR) and Gerard Pique (BAR) can be picked in your defence.

Alavés vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Manuel Alejandro García Sánchez (ALA), Tomás Pina (ALA), Ljubomir Fejsa (ALA) and Arturo Vidal (BAR) can be selected as your midfielders.

Alavés vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – José Luis Rodríguez (ALA), Luis Suarez (BAR) and Lionel Messi (BAR) should be your forwards.

Alavés vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Marc-André ter Stegen (BAR), Clément Lenglet (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Gerard Pique (BAR), Manuel Alejandro García Sánchez (ALA), Tomás Pina (ALA), Ljubomir Fejsa (ALA), Arturo Vidal (BAR), José Luis Rodríguez (ALA), Luis Suarez (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR)

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be picked as the captain of your team while his partner-in-crime Luis Suarez can be chosen as vice-captain.

