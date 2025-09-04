Argentina, the defending World Cup champions, are top of the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers standings, and will be looking to secure a place in the main event by the end of the current international break. They face Venezuela at home this evening with Lionel Scaloni plotting his team’s return to winning ways following their draw with Colombia in their last game. They have been one of the most consistent performers in the past few years now and it will take some effort from Venezuela to stop them. Opponents Venezuela are 7th in the points table are vying for a playoff spot. Lionel Scaloni Hopes Argentina vs Venezuela Won’t Be Lionel Messi’s Last Game at Home, Argentine Head Coach Urges Fans to Cherish LM10 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match.

Lionel Messi is fit and available for Argentina and is all set to start for his team. He will be part of a front three that also features Lautaro Martinez and Nico Paz. Alexis Mac Allister is a player that can control the tempo of any contest and he will be tasked with moving the team forward from midfield. Rodrigo de Paul and Thiago Almada will be starting in a box-to-box midfield role.

Venezuela will set up in a 4-3-3 formation with veteran striker Salomon Rondon shouldering the goal scoring responsibility for the team. Yeferson Soteldo and David Martinez will look to use their pace and trickery to create chances out wide. Jose Contreras is injured and Rafael Romo will start in goal in his place.

Argentina vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Details

Match Argentina vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Date Friday, September 5 Time 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Mâs Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

When is Argentina vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Argentina National Football Team vs Venezuela National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match is on Friday, September 5. The Argentina vs Venezuela match is set to be played at the Mâs Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina and it starts at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Daniel Levy Steps Down From the Position Of Tottenham Hotspur Executive Chairman After Nearly 25 Years.

Where to Get Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier live telecast on any TV channel in India. For Argentina vs Venezuela online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in India. Fans in India can hence watch the Argentina vs Venezuela live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. Argentina at home should have enough quality about them to secure a routine win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).