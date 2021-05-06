Arsenal (ARS) will take on Villarreal (VIL) in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League 2020-21 semi-final tie. The ARS vs VIL clash will be played at the Emirates Stadium on May 06, 2021 (late Thursday night). The Spanish die won the first leg 2-1 and will be looking to hold on to hat advantage. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create ARS vs VIL Dream11 Fantasy Team in UEL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Mikel Arteta is Going to Bring a Lot of Stability to Arsenal: Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal will be looking to progress to their first Europa League final since 2019 but face a tough task in front of them. A late penalty gave the Gunner sole hope heading into the second leg and they will be looking to build on that and get the better of the Spanish opposition. Both sides gave some great players at their disposal and will fancy themselves to progress in the tie.

ARS vs VIL, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Prediction: Goalkeeper – Berd Leno (ARS) must be your keeper.

ARS vs VIL, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Prediction: Defenders – Granit Xhaka (ARS), Gabriel (ARS), Pau Torres (VIL) must be your defenders.

ARS vs VIL, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Prediction: Midfielders – Thomas Partey (ARS), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Emile Smith Rowe (ARS), Dani Parejo (VIL), Samuel Chukwueze (VIL) must be your midfielders.

ARS vs VIL, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Prediction: Forwards – Gerard Moreno (VIL), Alex Lacazette (ARS) must be your forwards.

Bukayo Saka (ARS) must be named as the captain of your ARS vs VIL Dream11 Fantasy Team while Gerard Moreno (VIL) can be named as the vice-captain.

