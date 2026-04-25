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Arsenal host Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium with the chance to reclaim the top spot in the Premier League 2025-26. Following Manchester City’s midweek victory over Burnley, the Gunners have slipped to second place, but with City occupied by FA Cup semi-final duties today, Mikel Arteta’s side can move back into first with a victory. Newcastle, meanwhile, arrive in North London sitting 14th in the table and desperate to arrest a three-match losing streak. Chelsea Sack Head Coach Liam Rosenior After 107 Days; Calum McFarlane To Lead Until Season End

How to Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated.

Match Fact

Category Details Competition Premier League 2025–26 (Matchday 34) Date Saturday, 25 April 2026 Kick-off Time 17:30 BST / 12:30 ET / 22:00 IST Venue Emirates Stadium, London UK Broadcast Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event India Broadcast Star Sports Select India Streaming JioHotstar League Positions Arsenal (2nd), Newcastle United (14th) Recent Result Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal (Sep 2025)

Match Preview

The Gunners are looking to bounce back from a narrow 2-1 defeat to title rivals Manchester City last Sunday. Despite that setback, Arsenal remain in a strong position to secure their first league title in over two decades. Arteta is expected to name a near-full-strength side, with captain Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka both confirmed to start.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United travel south amidst a difficult run of form that has seen them drop to 14th in the standings. Three consecutive defeats have essentially ended their hopes of European qualification, placing increased scrutiny on the manager's tactical approach

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).