UEFA Women's Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: AS Roma Women's team will be looking to bounce back in the UEFA Women's Champions League when it plays Barcelona this evening. The Italian side were thumped 6-2 by Real Madrid in their opening game and not much could go right in that contest for them. The two time Italian champions have their task cut out against a Barcelona side, that is considered one of the most successful side in Europe, having won the UWCL three times. The Catalonians defeated Bayern Munich 7-1 in their first game of the competition and due to a large positive goal difference, they are top of the standings.

Andrea Lukasova and Rinsola Babajide are ruled out of the game for Roma due to injuries. Samantha van Diemen, Winonah Heatley and Katrine Veje will be part of the back three for the hosts. Evelyne Viens will be leading the attack in the final third with Marta Pandini and Giulia Dragoni as the central midfielders.

Ewa Pajor sustained a knee injury against Atletico Madrid and is now ruled out for the next six weeks for Barcelona. Salma Paralluelo will be drafted into the starting eleven and be part of the final third alongside Caroline Graham and Clàudia Pina. Patricia Guijarro is the one that makes them tick with her slick passing game and can also chip in with useful goals. Mapi León and Irene Paredes will form the centre-back pairing for the visitors.

AS Roma vs Barcelona, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Details

Match AS Roma vs Barcelona, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Date Thursday, October 16 Time 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Stadio Tre Fontane Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is AS Roma vs Barcelona, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

AS Roma will host Barcelona in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 16. The AS Roma vs Barcelona match will be played at Stadio Tre Fontane in Rome and will start at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AS Roma vs Barcelona, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch AS Roma vs Barcelona UWCL live telecast on any TV channel. For AS Roma vs Barcelona UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of AS Roma vs Barcelona, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for AS Roma vs Barcelona UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website, but will need to have either a match pass that costs Rs 69 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 99. AS Roma will struggle against the relentless wave of Barcelona attacks and could suffer a heavy defeat here.

