Former England footballer Ashley Cole was subjected to a horrific ordeal when he and his wife were robbed at gunpoint, a court heard on Monday. Not only this but it was also revealed that the robbers tried to cut the former Chelsea star's fingers off with pliers. The incident dated back to January 2020 when a four-man gang, one of them identified as Kurtis Dilks, broke into Cole's house in Surrey. Among the valuables that were robbed, included mobile phones and cash. Paul Pogba Reveals Suffering From Depression, Says 2018 World Cup Medal Was Stolen During House Burglary

According to a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, Cole and his partner Sharon Canu were watching a movie together when the burglars smashed their way into the house. The couple was tied with cables and one of the gang members, who had a plier with him, reportedly said, "Let's cut his fingers." Cole's girlfriend however managed to dial 999 while hiding in a wardrobe and officers, upon their arrival, found out that the former Arsenal player was only in shorts, tied with cables. The group had managed to escape before the authorities arrived.

Dilks was also accused of robbing former Tottenham player Tom Huddlestone and stealing Portland Tiara from Welbeck Estate in 2018. Earlier, there have been reports of football stars in England being subjected to break-ins at their houses, with Manchester United's Paul Pogba's case being the most recent one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2022 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).