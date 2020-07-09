Aston Villa vs Manchester United, EPL Live Streaming Online: Manchester United will be looking to close the gap against 4th placed Leicester City to a point when it takes on relegation-threatened Aston Villa in an away tie. The Red Devils have won all their league games barring the Spurs clash since the restart with their attacking players in the form of their lives. The race for top 4 is heating up with Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester City all vying for the Champions League spots and the competition grows with each passing game. For Aston Villa, it is a must-win game if they are to avoid the drop this season. AVL vs MUN Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Aston Villa vs Manchester United Football Match.

Matt Target and Bjorn Engels have been ruled out of the Manchester United clash for Aston Villa, but there is some good news too with John McGinn and Tyrone Mings ready to feature. Anwar El Ghazi and Keinan Davis are the central characters in the attacking third for the hosts but need some dominance by their midfield to truly flourish. Jack Grealish, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, will be eager to impress his potential suitors. His creative play from the base could breathe a new life in Aston Villa’s struggling squad.

Nemanja Matic signed a new contract at Manchester United and the Serbian midfielder will once again be the man making things tick. Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes have stuck a wonderful partnership for the Red Devils and Aston Villa would be wary of the threat they possess. Mason Greenwood is emerging as the potential serial goal scorer for the visitors, and at the moment, the young lad seems to be on the higher pecking order than Daniel James.

When is Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Aston Villa vs Manchester United clash will be played at Selhurst Park on July 07, 2020 (Tuesday). The Premier League 2019-20 match has a scheduled time of 10:30 pm IST.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20 football match will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels as it is the official broadcaster of the league in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD to watch the game live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official partner of Star Sports will be streaming the game live on OTT platforms. Fans can tune in to Disney+ Hotstar app or website to get live streaming of Aston Villa vs Manchester United in Premier League. Manchester United are on a 20 game unbeaten run against Aston Villa in away ties and based on current form; the record should only get better.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).