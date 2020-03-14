ATK FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019–20 Final Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of ATK vs CFC Summit Clash in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credits: ISL)

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 Final Online Streaming and Live Telecast: It is time for the finals of the Indian Super League and two quality sides in ATK and Chennaiyin FC compete for the title. Due to the Coronavirus scare, the summit clash will be played behind closed doors in Margao, Goa. Both these clubs have two titles each and at the end of the contest, we will have the most successful franchise in the history of the competition. Attacking football has been an integral part of both teams which makes this final a high octane clash. Chennaiyin FC playing in the final was not fathomable at the mid-way point of the season but the arrival of Owen Coyle changed their fortunes. ATK FC Vs Chennaiyin FC - Live Football Score.

ATK will deploy John Johnson in defence despite playing only three games this season. His performance against Bengaluru FC in the semis makes his selection inevitable. Roy Krishna and David Williams have been in good goalscoring touch throughout the season and Chennaiyin will do well to stop the duo. Javi Hernandez and Edu Garcia are relentless when it comes to creating chances for their attackers and this game will be no different despite it being the finals. Michael Soosairaj is the calm head in midfield who does his job of protecting the back four well. ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2019–20 Final Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last 5 ATK vs CFC Encounters.

Chennaiyin will stick to their tried and tested playing XI that has won them several games. Anirudh Thapa and Edwin Vanspaul complement each other well in midfield. Playmaker Rafael Crivellaro is the brains behind their attacking prowess with Nerijus Valskis applying the finishing touches. Veteran defender Lucian Goian still packs a punch when it comes to performing in big games and all eyes will be on him in the Chennai backline. ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20.

When is ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Final Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC final encounter in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – also called the Fatorda Stadium – in Margao, Goa. ATK vs CFC final match will take place on March 14, 2020 (Saturday) and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Final Football Match?

The live-action of ISL 2019-20 final match between ATK and Chennaiyin FC will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League 2019-20 in India and has been live telecasting the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the matches.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Final Football Match?

The ATK vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2019-20 final match will also be available on online platforms. Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Indian Super League final match online for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score and minute updates of ATK vs CFC Final encounter. The two sides will cancel each other out in the ninety minutes but Chennaiyin FC should get the victory in extra time.