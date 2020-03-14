ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for ATK FC vs CFC, Indian Super League 6, Final Match

Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credits: Instagaram / Chennaiyin FC)

ATK FC will square off against Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 final match. The game will be held on March 14, 2020, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. It has been an amazing season for ATK where they have been able to dominate right through the tournament. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC struggled till their 11th league match. After their 11th match of the season, we saw them winning eight games in a row to qualify for the semi-final and then beat FC Goa by 6-5 aggregate in the semifinals to make it to the grand finale. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Dream11 prediction of ATK FC vs CFC in ISL Season 6 final. We will also help you with tips to pick the best team. ATK FC Vs Chennaiyin FC - Live Football Score, Final.

ATK defeated Bengaluru FC in second leg turnaround by 3-2, they fumbled in the first leg, but came back strong in their second chance. This is the first time these two teams will meet each other in a final. Both ATK and CFC have won the ISL tournament twice. The upcoming game will create a milestone for one of the team to become the champion for the third time. ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20 Final to Be Held Behind Closed Doors Following Coronavirus Threat.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Vishal Kaith of Chennaiyin FC can be elected as the goalkeeper of your Dream11 team.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Lucian Golan (CFC), Pritam Kotal (ATK), Prabir Das (ATK) should be chosen as defenders of your Dream11 team.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – It would be wise to go for four midfielders. They should be Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Regin Michel (ATK), Edu Garcia (ATK).

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – It would be feasible to go for three forward and they should be Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Nerijus Valkis (CFC) and Roy Krishna (ATK).

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Vishal Kaith (CFC), Lucian Golan (CFC), Pritam Kotal (ATK), Prabir Das (ATK), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Regin Michel (ATK), Edu Garcia (ATK), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Nerijus Valkis (CFC), Roy Krishna (ATK)

Roy Krishna can be elected as the captain of your Dream11 team, while Nerijus Valskis can be chosen as the vice-captain.