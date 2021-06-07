Already out of contention for a place in next year's World Cup, India would want to secure a win at all costs when they take on Bangladesh in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers on Monday. A win is a must for Igor Stimac's men to get closer to the 2023 Asian Cup. Bangladesh would take a cue from their last performance against India back in 2019, where they dominated for most parts of the match and almost walked away with a win before Adil Khan's header rescued the hosts, with the contest ending in a 1-1 draw. All India Football Federation Enters eSports Arena

India lie fourth in Group E with just three points from six games while Bangladesh occupy the last spot, with two points from six matches. If India can manage to finish fourth, then they would enter the Asian Cup qualifying third round. Should they end fifth, Sunil Chhetri and co have to play in the Asian Cup qualifying play-off round.

BAN vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction- Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh (IND)

BAN vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction- Defenders: The defenders for this match would be Pritam Kotal (IND), Sandesh Jhingan (IND), Topu Barman (BAN) and Robiul Hasan (BAN).

BAN vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction- Midfielders: The defenders for this match would be Udanta Singh (IND), Bipin Singh (IND), Mohammad Ibrahim (BAN) and Jamal Bhuyan (BAN).

BAN vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction- Forwards: The forwards would be Sunil Chhetri (IND), Sumon Reza (BAN).

BAN vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Gurpreet Singh (IND), Pritam Kotal (IND), Sandesh Jhingan (IND), Topu Barman (BAN), Robiul Hasan (BAN), Udanta Singh (IND), Bipin Singh (IND), Mohammad Ibrahim (BAN), Jamal Bhuyan (BAN), Sunil Chhetri (IND), Sumon Reza (BAN).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2021 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).