Barcelona vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Barcelona will host Eibar in a La Liga 2019-20 match as the Catalan giants look to go top of the league even though on a temporary basis. The match will be played at the Camp Nou on February 22, 2020 (Saturday). Though things may not be merry for Barcelona off the field but on the field, the case is different as they have recorded three consecutive wins since losing to Valencia. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Barcelona vs Eibar in La Liga 2019-20 can scroll down below for more details. Lionel Messi Reacts After Winning Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award, Thanks His Teammates and Family (See Post).

Eibar are in a relegation scrap and are just three points above eighteenth placed Celta Vigo. The two teams met earlier this season with Barcelona winning 3-0 thanks to goals from their new attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez. Barcelona are on a good run of form at the moment and have turned their season around since the appointment of Quique Setien. New Barcelona signing Martin Braithwaite has been included in the squad and could make his debut for the club during the match. Lionel Messi Hails Predatory Striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Talks About Playing Alongside Former Real Madrid Star.

When is Barcelona vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Eibar encounter in La Liga 2019-20 will be played at the Camp Nou on February 22 2020, (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, Barcelona vs Eibar match in La Liga 2019-20 will not be telecasted live in India as no one has received the official broadcasting rights of the Spanish League.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

La Liga’s official Facebook page will be live streaming the Barcelona vs Eibar La Liga 2019-20 football match. JIO subscribers can also live stream the match on JIO TV. Fans can also follow the live action of the match on Facebook Watch.

This fixture has been fairly one-sided over the years with the Catalan giants emerging victorious in 10 of 11 encounters with one match ending in a draw. This is an important game for both teams as a win will take Barcelona to the top of the table while a win clear Eibar of the relegation battle.