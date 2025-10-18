La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Barcelona have the chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga albeit temporarily when they take on Girona at home in their latest league fixture. The Catalonians are currently two points short of league leaders Real Madrid and a crucial victory here will definitely help them put pressure on the Los Blancos to replicate the result. Manager Hansi Flick has done a good job so far at the club but the German boss will want the defending champions to improve their gameplay further on the pitch. Their opponents Girona ended a four game winless streak with a win over Valencia in their last game and now need to build on to it to get further away from the relegation zone. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Girona La Liga 2025–26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Barcelona will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri controlling the tempo of the contest for them in central midfield. Marcus Rashford has done well so far and is now a regular starter on the right wing. Fermin Lopez will be the playmaker in the final third with Ferran Torres ahead of him. Roony Bardghji gets an opportunity on the wings for the home team with Lamine Yamal not fit.

Alejandro Frances and Ivan Martin miss out through suspension for Girona while the likes of Juan Carlos, David Lopez and Donny van de Beek are injured. Joel Roca and Vladyslav Vanat will be deployed out wide and complete the final three with Bryan Gil. Axel Witsel and Jhon Solis in midfield will be tasked with breaking up the opposition passing lines.

Barcelona vs Girona La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Barcelona vs Girona Date Saturday, October 18 Time 7:45 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Barcelona vs Girona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Oviedo and Espanyol are set to lock horns in La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, October 18. The Barcelona vs Girona match is set to be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Frenkie de Jong Extends Stay at Barcelona Till 2029, Dutch Midfielder Signs New Contract With Spanish Giants.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Girona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Girona live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Barcelona vs Girona La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Barcelona vs Girona La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Girona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Barcelona vs Girona live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. Barcelona will make light work of Girona in this game and cruise to a 3-0 win at home.

