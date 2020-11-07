Barcelona run the risk of having their La Liga title race end prematurely in the first half of the season if they do not pick themselves and start getting positive results. Their next game in the league is at home to Real Betis, a team in decent form at the moment. The Catalonians have managed just 8 points in 6 games to languish at 12th in the points table and are winless in their last four. They were poor in their win against Dynamo Kyiv and a repeat of the same against a 7th placed real Betis will not go unpunished. Barcelona versus Real Bets will be streamed on the Facebook page of La Liga from 8:45 pm IST. Rafael Nadal’s Uncle Toni Nadal to Be Part of Barcelona Board if Victor Font Is Elected as New President.

Barcelona will welcome back star goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after a lengthy injury layoff and he will replace Neto in the starting eleven. Phillipe Coutinho is injured and the playmaker role will go to skipper Lionel Messi who has been below par this season so far. Frenkie de Jong should replace Miralem Pjanic in the team while the likes of Gerard Pique and Antoine Griezmann will continue to feature. The star man for the hosts is Ansu Fati who can create and score goals with ease with his pace down the left-wing. Lionel Messi Accused of Being ‘Lazy’ During Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev, Champions League 2020-21, Fans Come Up With Video Showcasing Argentine Footballer's Skills.

Juanmi, Andres Guardado, Victor Camarasa and Dani Martin have all been ruled out for Real Betis but it is the absence of Frenchman Nabil Fekir that will hurt them the most. William Carvalho playing in the defensive midfield role has a lot of running to do to catch up with the likes of Messi and co. Antonio Sanabria leads their attack but will need support from wingers Cristian Tello and Joaquin to provide the crucial passes.

When is Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Real Betis clash in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium on November 7, 2020 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled time of 08:45 pm IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So fans will be unable to catch the live action of Barcelona vs Real Betis on TV channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Barcelona vs Real Betis game will be available online. The game will be streamed live on the Facebook watch. So fans from India can tune into the Facebook page of La Liga to catch the live-action. Barcelona are the favourites to win the game but based on current form it will not be a surprise if they find a way to play well below their levels.

