Barcelona, a club in turmoil with several key players leaving and a captain who clearly does not want to be at the club but is being forced to stay, play their first La Liga game of the 2020/21 season against Villareal at home. Ronald Koeman, who has been brought in to steady the ship at Nou Camp has an enormous task on his hands. The Dutchman is a hard taskmaster but will need time to stamp his authority on the club. There have been talks of two power centres at the club with Lionel Messi a big name in the dressing room but there have been signs their frosty relation has repaired a bit in the pre-season games. Barcelona versus Villarreal will be streamed on the Facebook page of La Liga from 12:30 am IST. Lionel Messi Sweats It Out With Team Barcelona Ahead of Their La Liga 2020-21 Game Against Villarreal, Fans Feel ‘Messi Looks Sad Without Luis Suarez’.

This is a new look Barcelona side with a number of stalwarts shown the exit door. Antoine Griezmann is set to lead the attack as the lone striker with Phillipe Coutinho playing as the no 10. Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati look set to dominate the flanks with both the players blessed with tremendous pace and trickery. Sergio Busquets continues to be the key defensive midfielder of this team and Frenkie de Jong would be the one pushing forward to join the attack.

Raul Albiol and Sofian Chakla are major doubts for Villareal after picking up injuries in the last game. Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer are the two conventional forwards for the Yellow Submarines in a 4-4-2 formation. Dani Parejo, who made the headlines following his exit from Valencia should start for his new club in central midfield. Moi Gomez and Samu Chukwueze provide the width for the visitors with Barcelona needing to pay special attention to their crosses. Ronald Koeman Defends His Role in Luis Suarez Transfer, Says ‘Before I Signed, Barcelona Had Already Decided to Change Things’.

When is Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Villarreal clash in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Camp Nou on September 28, 2020 (Monday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So fans will be unable to catch the live action of Barcelona vs Villarreal on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Barcelona vs Villarreal game will be streamed live on the Facebook watch. So fans from India can tune into the Facebook page of La Liga to catch the live-action. First competitive game for Barcelona in the Ronald Koeman era should see them secure all three points though it may not be an easy game for the hosts.

