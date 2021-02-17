Anger, frustration and panic were the perfect words to describe Barcelona last night as they clashed against PSG at Camp Nou in the Round of 16 Champions League 2021 game. The frustration was quite evident on the field as well. Barcelona players Gerard Pique and Antoine Greizmann were the ones who got into loggerheads with each other during the match. Since the games are held behind closed doors these days owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, it is very easy for the cameras on the field to pick voices of the players. Kylian Mbappe Produces Brilliant Skill To Go Past Lionel Messi and Other Barcelona Players in UCL 2020-21 Clash (Watch Video).

The incident happened just before the half-time where was heard shouting at his team for their inability to keep the possession. "Not one f***ing long spell of possession, for f***s sake. F***ing hell! Come on!" Pique said, per AS. “Easy,” Griezmann said. “F***’s sake,” Pique shouted back at the Griezmann. “Not one decent spell of possession!" "That's enough Geri, easy," Griezmann shouted back. This time Pique screamed louder and told Griezmann, “F***’s sake Grizi, f***ing hell!" The video of the entire incident went viral on social media and was shared by the fans.

Check out the clip below:

Piqué: “Just one f***ing long possession, f**k!” Griezmann: “Calm down, stop yelling...your mother’s c**t.” Piqué: “No, your mother’s c**t, we are suffering and running like crazy people.” [@QueThiJugues] pic.twitter.com/fPZrqJnN4C — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) February 16, 2021

Only Lionel Messi from Barcelona could score a goal. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the game and Moise Kean was the one who chipped in with one goal and led the team to a 4-1 win.

