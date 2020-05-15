Bayern Munich Announce Partnership With TikTok, Netizens Disappointed With German Club

Bayern Munich Players Celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich announced that they recently partnered with video-sharing company Douyin, which outside of China is known as TikTok. However, the club's fans are not happy with this decision and have expressed their displeasure over this deal. TikTok’s popularity has sky-rocketed in recent years and is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. This is the company’s first deal with a football club and it will be the German team’s official partner for videos in China. Hansi Flick to Remain in Charge of Bayern Munich Until End of Season.

Bayern Munich are one of the biggest and most popular clubs in the world and their partnership with TikTok will surely benefit both the sides financially. Bayern’s Asia President Rouven Kasper said that the move is aimed at improving the brand of Bayern in China. The German giants in an official statement said ‘FC Bayern is seen in China as the most innovative football club in terms of communication. With our partnership with Douyin, we’re taking the next important step.’ Miroslav Klose Appointed Bayern Munich Assistant Coach on One-Year Deal, to Join Hansi Flick’s Staff in June.

However, Bayern fans seem displeased with the decision and trolled the club on the social media platform.

TikiTaka and Overacting

Tiktok has become a sponsor for FC Bayern Munich. They should've become a sponsor for Barcelona FC instead for all the Tikitaka and overacting. — Ashwin Nair (@ashwinskn) May 14, 2020

Bayern Player's Be Like

Bayern Munich actually agreed a deal with TikTok. Bayern Players be like: pic.twitter.com/HoN6pU08XH — محمد فالح الهبيده (@ALHabaida) May 14, 2020

Lewandowski What Have You Done?

@lewy_official ... What have you done!? Bayern Munich is now officially partnering with TikTok 🥺 Idk how to feel about this. #BayernMunich — HvC VEGETA#PoojaStan (@Ajith_Chandran_) May 15, 2020

Delete Club

Had To Show The Fans

Big L

FC Bayern Munich launched their official TikTok account in 2018 and now has nearly 800,000 followers. Several players from the club such as Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski are also on the social media platforms.