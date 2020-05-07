Miroslav Klose Appointed Bayern Munich Assistant Coach on One-Year Deal, to Join Hansi Flick’s Staff in June

Miroslav Klose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Germany international, Miroslav Klose, has joined Bayern Munich as the club's assistant coach on a one-year contract. The 41-year-old, who won the 2014 World Cup with Germany and also won six titles with Bayern, will join the club as Hansi Flick's assistant from July 1, the club said in a statement. Klose had previously coached Bayern's U17 football team after being appointed to the post in 2018 before being promoted. For me, this is the next step in my career as a coach. I hope that with my experience I can make an important contribution to Bayern achieving its sporting goals," Klose said after being appointed the assistant coach of the senior team.

Klose represented Bayern Munich from 2007 to 2011 and won six honours with the Bavarians, including two league titles and two DFB Pokal trophies. Klose had served as Bayern’s youth coach since 2018 and even led them to Juniors Bundesliga South/Southwest tournament win. Previously, the 41-year-old had also served as an assistant coach for the Germany national team from 2016.

Miroslav Klose Appointed Bayern Munich Assistant Coach

ℹ️ Miroslav #Klose to become a first-team assistant coach to Hansi #Flick - Danny Röhl extends ✍️ 📰 https://t.co/OOUNbld0ed#MiaSanMia — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 7, 2020

“We are very happy that Miro decided to take the step from Bayern youth to the professionals. He is the most successful German striker of the past 15 to 20 years,” Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in the statement. “I am convinced that our strikers, in particular, will benefit from him as a coach. Miro was also Hansi Flick's preferred candidate."

Meanwhile, Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added, “He was in charge of the U17s for two years, with convincing sporting results and positive team development. I am convinced that Miro fits very well into the Hansi Flick coaching team and can also become an important contact for our players with his experience and his idea of ​​football."

Klose, who still holds the record for most World Cup goals with 16 to his name, was overwhelmed with the decision. “It feels very good, I'm really looking forward to the task. Hansi Flick and I have known each other very well since our years together with the German national team, we trust each other both professionally and personally,” the striker said. "For me, this is the next step in my career as a coach. I hope that with my experience I can make an important contribution to Bayern achieving its sporting goals."

The club also confirmed another member of Flick’s coaching staff and former RB Leipzig and Southampton coach, Danny Rohl, has extended his contract at the club till 2023.