FC Barcelona have arrived in the Czech capital for a critical UEFA Champions League 2025-36 league-phase encounter against Slavia Prague on 21 January 2026. Currently sitting 15th in the table, Hansi Flick’s side requires a victory to keep their hopes of a top-eight finish alive. For Slavia Prague, the match is a final opportunity to cling to a playoff spot, as they remain winless in the league phase thus far. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

For Barcelona, the goal is simple: avoid the playoff round by securing three points tonight and winning their final fixture against Copenhagen next week. Fans will surely be eager to know if Lamine Yamal will be playing in the Slavia Prague vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Slavia Prague vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match?

No, the Spanish giants will be without their teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. The 18-year-old winger has not travelled with the squad to the Fortuna Arena as he serves a one-match suspension. Unprecedented Demand FIFA Receives Over 500 Million Football World Cup 2026 Ticket Requests.

Lamine Yamal’s absence is due to an accumulation of yellow cards in the competition. The forward picked up his third booking of the league stage during Barcelona's previous continental match against Eintracht Frankfurt, triggering an automatic one-game ban.

With Yamal unavailable, Hansi Flick is expected to hand a starting role to winter signing Marcus Rashford or the emerging Roony Bardghji. Rashford could feature on the left wing, allowing Raphinha to occupy Yamal’s usual spot on the right.

