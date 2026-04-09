Aston Villa travel to Italy to face Bologna in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 quarter-final. The high-stakes encounter at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium marks a significant milestone for both clubs in their pursuit of European silverware. Unai Emery’s side is looking to replicate their earlier-season success against the Italian outfit and carry a positive result back to Birmingham for the return leg. UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Julian Alvarez’s Free Kick Helps Atletico Madrid Edge Past Barcelona in First Leg Quarterfinal.

Where To Watch Bologna vs Aston Villa?

For viewers in India, the match will be available to stream live on the Sony LIV app and website. While traditional television broadcast details vary, Sony Sports Network remains the primary rights holder for UEFA competitions in the region.

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the live telecast of the Bologna vs Aston Villa match on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 5 (HD/SD) channels. The network has exclusive rights for all UEFA club competitions in the Indian subcontinent. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Paris Saint-Germain Outclass Liverpool with Home Win in Quarterfinal

Match Fact

Category Information Match Bologna vs Aston Villa (Quarter-Final, 1st Leg) Tournament UEFA Europa League 2025–26 Date Friday, 10 April 2026 (India) Kick-off Time 00:30 IST (19:00 GMT, Thursday) Venue Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy TV Channel (India) Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 5 Live Stream (India) SonyLIV (Subscription required)

Bologna vs Aston Villa Team News

The hosts will be leaning heavily on the atmosphere of the Renato Dall'Ara to unsettle the visitors. Bologna have proved to be a difficult side to beat on home soil, utilizing a high-pressing system that troubled Roma in the previous round. Coach Vincenzo Italiano is expected to field a near-full-strength lineup, though minor fitness concerns remain over key midfielders.

Aston Villa remain without several long-term absentees but have been boosted by the recent form of their attacking players. Unai Emery, a specialist in European knockout football, is likely to prioritize control in the midfield to negate Bologna's energy. Villa's ability to transition quickly from defence to attack remains their primary weapon in away fixtures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 10:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).