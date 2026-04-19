Darshan Kumar, the younger brother of the late T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar and uncle to current chairman Bhushan Kumar, passed away on Saturday at the age of 70. A veteran figure within the Indian music and film industry, Darshan Kumar was known for his foundational role during the early years of the Super Cassettes Industries (T-Series) empire. Family sources confirmed that he had been battling age-related health complications prior to his death. T-Series Casting Scam 2026: Aspiring Artiste Exposes Fake Online Audition and Lewd Demands by Impersonators (Watch Video).

Darshan Kumar Passes Away at 70

The news of Darshan Kumar’s demise has brought a wave of mourning to the Bollywood fraternity. As a core member of the Kumar family, Darshan was instrumental in maintaining the legacy of his brother, Gulshan Kumar, following the latter’s tragic passing in 1997.

While he often remained behind the scenes compared to his more public-facing nephew, Bhushan Kumar, industry insiders regarded Darshan as a stabilising pillar for the family business. He played a significant role in the company’s transition from a regional music label to a global entertainment powerhouse.

Mika Singh Pays Tribute to Darshan Kumar

Shortly after the news broke, singer Mika Singh took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute, posting a photograph of the veteran executive. "Just heard the heartbreaking news that Darshan Kumar ji, the owner of T-Series, has left us with his beautiful memories. He was truly a great man and always so helpful. He launched and supported so many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. May Mata Rani bless his soul and give him eternal peace. Rest in peace. Om Shanti," Singh wrote in his post.

Mika Singh Confirms Darshan Kumars Demise on Social Media

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The Legacy of Darshan Kumar

Darshan Kumar was part of the generation that witnessed the radical shift in the Indian music industry from vinyl and cassettes to digital streaming. Alongside his brothers, he helped build the infrastructure that eventually made T-Series the most-subscribed channel on YouTube. Vivek Agnihotri To Make a Movie on Operation Sindoor Produced by Bhushan Kumar? Here’s What We Know.

He is survived by a large extended family, including his nephews Bhushan and Kishan Kumar, and nieces Tulsi and Khushali Kumar. The family has requested privacy during this time, and funeral arrangements are expected to be conducted in Mumbai with close friends and industry veterans in attendance.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).