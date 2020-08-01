Chelsea fans were left surprised after Willian was left out of the squad for the FA Cup 2020 final against Arsenal. The Brazilian winger, who has been linked with Barcelona and Arsenal in recent weeks, was not included in the 20-man squad for the FA Cup final. Willian has been rumoured to be joining the Gunners for the next season. The 31-year-old has been at Chelsea since 2013 after arriving at Stamford Bridge from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala. Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was also left on the bench with manager Frank Lampard continuing with Willy Caballero. Abhishek Bachchan Overwhelmed As Chelsea FC Sends ‘Speedy Recovery’ Letter to Him (View Post).

The Brazilian put out a tweet to reveal he was left out of the squad due to an injury. “We've been working all season to enjoy a moment like this, playing a great final match at Wembley,” the 31-year-old said in his tweet. “I did the treatment for the whole week, but unfortunately the pain persists. I won't be on the field this time, but I am with my teammates until the end! Come on Blues!!!”

Willian Reacts After Being Dropped From Chelsea Squad

We've been working all season to enjoy a moment like this, playing a great final match at Wembley. I did treatment for the whole week, but unfortunately the pain persists. I won't be on the field this time, but I am with my teammates until the end! Come on Blues!!! 💪#cfc #FACup pic.twitter.com/PYScUNBovi — Willian (@willianborges88) August 1, 2020

Fans React to Willian Not Being Included in Final Squad

Whatever you think about Willian I think it's disingenuous and disrespectful to not appreciate the great service he has given to our club since 2013. I hope IF his departure is confirmed the appropriate and respectful response is shown. #CFC pic.twitter.com/FPffcglVAo — Daniel Childs (@SonOfChelsea) August 1, 2020

Meanwhile Arsenal...

No Willian and Kante pic.twitter.com/cirywYSK5H — Dezildez (@Dezildezzz) August 1, 2020

Maybe

Willian not even on the bench for Chelsea because he’s probably joining Arsenal in the summer. Meanwhile we started their technical director in a European final last year. — g (@1GAFC) August 1, 2020

Willian also missed Chelsea’s final Premier League 2019-20 match against Wolves on Sunday due to an unspecified injury. But was reportedly fit for the FA Cup final against Arsenal. "Yes, N'Golo Kante and Willian are in the squad," Lampard had said in the pre-match conference. "We will see if they're fit enough to be involved, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek has picked up a small problem and is out of the game."

