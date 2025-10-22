UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea will look to build on their win achieved on match day 2 of the UEFA Champions League against Benfica, when they take on Ajax at home this evening. The Blues are heading into this game on the back of a 0-3 win over Nottingham Forest and manager Enzo Maresca will hope his team can continue the winning run post the international break. Opponents Ajax are currently fourth in the Eredivisie and are at rock bottom of the European standings after two major defeats. The Dutch giants will need to rise up to the occasion and be counted. Chelsea versus Ajax will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 12:30 AM IST. Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Fermin Lopez Nets Hat-Trick, Lamine Yamal Scores as Catalan Giants Secure Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Chelsea will be without key striker Joao Pedro, who is suspended for this game, following his red card against Benfica. Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Dario Essugo, Cole Palmer, and Liam Delap have been missing in action for some time due to injuries. Tarique George will lead the attack with Facundo Buonanotte in the playmaker role. Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian will be deployed out wide and Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo should form the double pivot in midfield.

Ajax have a few key players missing in action due to injuries and the list includes Kasper Dolberg, Owen Wijndal, and Branco van den Boomen. Wout Weghorst is the focal point in the attacking third and he will be supported by the trio of Oliver Edvardsen, Oscar Gloukh and Mika Godts behind him. Davy Klaassen is the player who will make them tick with his wide range of passing in central midfield. Arsenal 4-0 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Viktor Gyokeres Scores Brace, Gabriel Martinelli on Target as Gunners Register Emphatic Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Chelsea vs Ajax UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Chelsea vs Ajax Date Thursday, October 23 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stamford Bridge, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Chelsea vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea take on Ajax in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 23. The Chelsea vs Ajax match will be played at Stamford Bridge, London and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Chelsea vs Ajax live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the Chelsea vs Ajax online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Ajax UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Chelsea vs Ajax UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Expect a quality game of football with Chelsea securing a routine 2-0 win at home.

