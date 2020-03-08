Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Chelsea (Photo Credits: @ChelseaFC)

Chelsea will take on Everton on matchday 29 of the English Premier League 2019-20. The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium on March 8, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams have dreams of qualifying for Europe next season and a win in this will give a huge confidence boost for both teams heading into the final few games of the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of Chelsea vs Everton in EPL 2019-20 can scroll down below for more details. Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20 Match Result: Cherries Self Destruct As Sadio Mane Inspires Reds' Comeback.

Chelsea’s entire season can be described by one word and that is inconsistent. The Blues have dropped points in matches they were expected to win and in the game where they were in cruise control. These unreliable performances have put them under series pressure in the race of Champions League qualification for next year. Everton have turned their season around since the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti and have gone battling for survival to battling for European places. But the Italian won’t be in the bench for this clash as he was sent-off during after the full-time whistle against Manchester United by the referee.

When is Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Chelsea vs Everton clash in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium on March 8, 2020 (Sunday). The match will start at 07:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the Premier League in India. So fans can tune in Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 channels to catch the live action of Chelsea vs Everton.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

As Star Sports have the rights to telecast the Premier League in India, Hotstar, the official streaming partner will be showing the match online. Fans can get the live streaming of Chelsea vs Everton encounter on Hotstar website and app.

Since the Italians arrival in December, only Liverpool and Manchester City have recorded more points than the Toffees in the Premier League. The form on Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been a big plus for Everton and they will fancy their chances against a Chelsea side who are a bit uncertain of themselves at the moment.