Chelsea will have the chance to claim yet another European trophy when they take on Villareal in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast. The Blues under Thomas Tuchel revolution defeated Manchester City to be crowned the champions of the continent and with a solid transfer window in the summer, the mood in the camp is upbeat. The pre-season games against Arsenal, Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspurs has helped the team get back their match sharpness and the results in those games bore testimony to the kind of impact Thomas Tuchel has had at Chelsea since the second half of last season. Opponents Villareal, the Europa League holders, are here courtesy their win over Manchester United in the finals where no one gave them a chance. They dug their heels to overcame the Red Devils on penalties. Romelu Lukaku Set To Complete Stamford Bridge Return.

Reece James, Mason Mount, Jorginho and Emerson are all back training with Chelsea after returning late to the camp following their involvement with their respective national teams in the Euros. Timo Werner is expected to lead the attack for the Blues and with the arrival of Romelu Lukaku nearing, the German international must step up his game. Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech will compliment Werner in the final third with Kante and Mateo Kovacic the holding midfielders. Kurt Zouma could be preferred over Thiago Silva in defence given the veteran centre-back is just back after featuring in the Copa America.

Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Geronimo Rulli, and Samuel Chukwueze make up a lengthy injury list for Villareal, who have as many as 12 players missing the match. Boulaye Dia and Paco Alcacer have overcome their fitness problems and should feature against Chelsea. Fer Nino will partner Gerard Moreno in a two man forward line. Yeremi Pino and Moi Gomez will look to find a way past the Chelsea backline and try and set up the strikers.

When is Chelsea vs Villarreal, UEFA Super Cup 2021 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Chelsea vs Villarreal UEFA Super Cup 2021 clash will take place on August 12, 2020 (Thursday). The match will be played at Windsor Park in Belfast and the final has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Villarreal, UEFA Super Cup 2021 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Chelsea vs Villarreal UEFA Super Cup 2021 clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA matches in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD to catch the final match live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Villarreal, UEFA Super Cup 2021 Football Match?

Live streaming of the Chelsea vs Villarreal, UEFA Super Cup 2021 will be available online on SonyLiv. Fans watch catch the match live on either the SonyLiv app or on the website. Villareal will make it tough for Chelsea to break them down but in the end the Blues should prevail.

