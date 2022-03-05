Norwich City full-back Brandon Williams instantaneously went from being angry to calm when he realised that he was pulled down by Christian Eriksen during his side's Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday, March 6. Williams was initially furious after being brought down but instantly changed his reaction and instead hugged Eriksen, realising that it was him.

Watch Video of the Moment Here:

Brandon Williams realising its Eriksen pulling him down 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Mwu2B0LpdG — Michael ◍ (@thfc_michaeI) March 5, 2022

