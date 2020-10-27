Cristiano Ronaldo’s participation in Juventus vs Barcelona clash still remains in doubt as the Portuguese superstar is yet to test negative for COVID-19. The 35-year-old was first tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Portugal earlier this month and since then has been ion mandatory self-isolation. However, despite that, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner still hasn’t tested negative. Cristiano Ronaldo Under Investigation for Potential Coronavirus Protocol Breach, Says Italian Sports Minister.

Cristiano Ronaldo last week underwent a coronavirus test but the results came out positive, which has halted his participation in any kind of footballing activities. The 35-year-old is said to be asymptomatic but needs to return a negative COVID19 test if he is to resume training and be a part of the squad which will take on Barcelona in Champions League on Wednesday (October 28, 2020).

Weston McKennie was the other player from Juventus, who had tested positive for coronavirus after Cristiano Ronaldo but the American has returned to training and there is still no news of when the Portuguese skipper will be coming back. Ahead of the weekend clash against Verona, Bianconeri manager Andrea Pirlo stated ‘We still await Cristiano's swap test results. For now, there's no news.’

Cristiano Ronaldo must return a negative test at least 24 hours before Juventus’ clash against Barcelona if he is to take part in the game. The five-time Ballon d’Or still awaits for his coronavirus results and both he and the Bianconeri would be hoping that it turns out to be negative.

Juventus haven’t fared well in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo as they have won just one of three games in that time. Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt are the order two high-profile Bianconeri players who could miss the game against Barcelona.

