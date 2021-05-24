As Juventus ended their Serie A 2020-21 campaign with a win over Bologna, Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the league’s top scorer this season. Ronaldo, who was benched against Bologna, ends the season with 29 goals from 33 appearances and with it he becomes the only player to have finished as top scorer for a season in Serie A, La Liga and English Premier League (EPL) leagues. As Juventus Booked Champions League 2021-22 Place, Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Transfer Rumours Says, 'Fino Alla Fine'

Juventus’ victory and other results going their way also sends Bianconeri to the Champions League 2021-22 as they finished the season in fourth place. Ronaldo while playing for Manchester United in 2007-08 finished as EPL’s top scorer with 31 goals.

Ronaldo finished La Liga’s top goal scorer not once but thrice for Real Madrid. First in 2010-11 season with 40 goals, then in 2013-14 with 31 goals and in 2015-16 with 48 goals.

Ronaldo finished as Serie A’s top-scorer for the first time interestingly in a season which could be his last for the Juventus as there are speculations that CR7 is leaving Turin.

