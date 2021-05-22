The summer will turn out to be quite an interesting one for many footballers this season. We have many big names including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Antoine Greizmann and others who could switch clubs. Talking specifically about Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly closer than ever for his return to Manchester United. He had been with the Red Devils earlier in his career and had been so good, the fans still remember his achievements. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, the former Real Madrid player is even willing to take a pay cut for his return. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reportedly in Touch With CR7 For Manchester United Move.

As per 'The Athletic' United is keeping a track of CR7's movements and even the manager of the club Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in touch with the Portugal star. The reported sum for a swap deal for CR7 would be around 25 million pounds and Juventus also might not cause issues with this decision. The Man United fans are already excited with this idea of CR7's return to the club. Even PSG is quite keen on having CR7 on board. In fact, a few days ago, Neymar Jr had expressed his desire to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. This fuelled speculations of PSG's interest in Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the age of 36 is the highest goal scorer in Serie A this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner has scored 29 goals in this season so far. Needless to say that it is this kind of performance that has triggered the interests of various clubs to have CR7 on board.

