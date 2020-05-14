Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Shows off His Basketball Skills, Scores Without Looking at the Net (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr (Photo Credits: Getty)

When you look at Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, you reminisce the words “Like father like son.” Very frequently does the little one amazes us with his stunning football skills and boy is quite talented when it comes to other sports as well. An old video of CR7 Junior playing basketball goes viral. The video might have probably been shot when CR7 junior was in Madeira with his parents and siblings. The nine-year-old was seen aiming for a goal post with his back toward the post and he achieved the desired results even without looking at the net. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Runs at Lightning Fast Speed, His Old Training Video with Father CR7 Goes Viral.

The old video has been going viral for a while now and we stumbled across the clip. Another friend who witnessed the tactic was in awe as he saw CR7 junior hitting the net. CR7 junior on many occasions has impressed us with his goals when it comes to football. We all remember a friendly tie where the kid netted a couple of goals and left his father smiling from ear-to-ear. Now, let’s have a look at the recent video below:

View this post on Instagram Quarantine time 😂😝 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo Junior 🇵🇹 (@cr.jrr) on Apr 4, 2020 at 10:02pm PDT

CR7 junior has been doing quite well at the Juventus academy as well. Recently he was awarded the Best striker award for the U-9 side. Even the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has praised his son and said that he is very competitive and does not like to lose.