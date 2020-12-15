Cristiano Ronaldo thanked France Football for naming him in the greatest playing XI of all-time. Ronaldo was picked as one of the three forwards in the Ballon d’Or dream team announced by France Football on December 15, 2020 (Monday). The Juventus and Portugal talisman took to social media to express his gratitude on being named alongside some of the greatest legends of all time. Ronaldo, who himself is regarded as one of the two best players of this generation and among the greatest of all-time, is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Ballon d’Or Dream Team: Diego Maradona, Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Named in Greatest Playing 11 of All Time.

Ronaldo shared a picture of himself holding the Ballon d’Or trophy and wrote on Instagram: “I’m very honoured to be part of France Football’s All Time 11. What an amazing Dream Team... They all deserve my respect and admiration and I’m obviously proud to be amongst such extraordinary players. Thank you!” Ronaldo, alongside Lionel Messi and Ronaldo Nazario, is one of the three forwards in the Ballon d’Or dream team. Take a look at Ronaldo's Post. Cristiano Ronaldo Nominated for Best Player of the Year 2020 and Player of the 21st Century at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, Juventus Superstar Says ‘Honoured and Proud to Be Among Finalists’.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Being Named in Ballon d'Or Dream Team

France Football named the Ballon d’Or dream team after a voting process with 140 different journalists from all around the world voting for the 11 players best in their positions. The Ballon d’Or dream team plays in the 3-4-3 formation and consists of some of the greatest players of all-time including the late Diego Maradona and Pele.

Lev Yashvin, who was called the black spider during his playing days, was named as the goalkeeper of the Ballon d’Or dream team while Brazilian legend Cafu, World Cup winner with West Germany Franz Beckenbauer and AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini were named as the three centre-backs. Barcelona legend Xavi and Lothar Matthaus were the two midfielders with Maradona and Pele in the flanks on either side. Cristiano, Messi and Ronaldo Nazario were picked as the three forwards.

