Cristiano has been nominated as one of the finalists for the Globe Soccer Player of the Year award and also for the best player of the 21st award. The award, hosted by the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, sees Ronaldo contesting with Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi for the best player of the year 2020 award while Ronaldo is one of four finalists for the best player of the 21st century. Messi, Ronaldinho and Mohamed Salah are the other three finalists competing to win the best player of the 21st century. Ronaldo is a six-time winner of the best player of the year award at the Globe Soccer Awards. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 100 Matches for Juventus With Wonderful Brace Against Genoa, Sets New Target for Himself (See Post).

The Juventus star took to social media to thank all those concerned for nominating him in both the award categories. “I'm honored and proud to be among the finalists for the Globe Soccer Player of the Year and Player of the Century awards. It's always a pleasure and absolute joy to receive such public recognition from football fans all around the world,” wrote the 35-year-old in an Instagram post. Take a look at his post. Cristiano Ronaldo Announced Global Brand Ambassador for Garena Free Fire Game, Juventus Superstar to Have Character Based on Him (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Nominated for Globe Soccer Player of the Year & Player of the Century Awards

Ronaldo enjoyed a great campaign last season and scored 37 times in 46 appearances for Juventus. He finished second to Serie A golden boot winner Ciro Immobile (36) last season and also became the fastest player to score 50 Serie A goals reaching that milestone in just 60 matches. He has started off from there this season and has already scored 10 times in the league and 14 goals this season.

Since his return to the field after recovering from COVID-19, Ronaldo has scored nine goals in as many matches. He also reached 100 matches for Juventus across all competitions. Ronaldo reached the milestone against Genoa in the weekend and celebrated it with a brace in the 3-1 win.

