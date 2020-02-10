‘Ronaldo!’ Guesses Amitabh Bachchan As UEFA Champions League Throws Challenge on Its Twitter Handle

UEFA Challenge (Photo Credits: Twitter/ UEFA Champions League)

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is an avid football fan and it could be seen by his recent tweet where he correctly guessed the player in UEFA Champions League’s guess who? challenge. The Indian Cinema stalwart is a big fan of English Premier League side Chelsea and this is because of his son Abhishek. The superstar is very vocal about his love for the Blues as he often talks about the London side on his social media accounts and is regularly seen talking all things football with Junior B. Amitabh Bachchan And Vikram Gokhale's Marathi Film AB Ani CD's Poster Is Out! It Will Release On March 13.

The official twitter account of UEFA Champions League posted a photo of a football player with a ponytail and captioned it ‘Guess Who’. The ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood guessed the superstar correctly as it was Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal national team captain has a special relationship with the European competition as he is the tournaments all-time leading goal scorer and has also won it five times. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Juventus Player to Score in 10 Consecutive Serie A Matches.

Speaking of Amitabh Bachchan, The 77-year-old actor will soon be seen in a Marathi film titled AB Ani CD. He first gained popularity in the early 1970s for films such as Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay, and was dubbed India's "angry young man" for his on-screen roles in Bollywood. Considered as one of the greatest actors of the Indian film industry, Big B has appeared in over 200 Indian films in a career spanning more than five decades.

The Challenge

Mr Bachchan's Guess

Now talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus star man created history as he became the first player for the Italian side’s history to find the back of the net in 10 consecutive games, overtaking David Trezeguet, who managed to score in nine back-to-back games. Earlier in the moth, the 35-year-old also became the fastest player to reach 50 goals in Italian football.