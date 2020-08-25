Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying a romantic time with Georgina Rodriguez in Lisbon before he returns to Turin to take part in Juventus’ pre-season training camp ahead of the next footballing campaign. The Portuguese footballer known for his arrogant demeanour on the field, showed his intimate side as he danced with his girlfriend in an adorable video shared by the Spanish model. Cristiano Ronaldo Fuels Marriage Speculations After Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Posted Couple’s Photo With Caption ‘Yess’, Check What Juventus Star Wrote!

Cristiano Ronaldo showed his romantic side as he could be seen dancing with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on a bed of rose petals, further fueling the speculations that the couple are now engaged. In the video, Juventus star kissed his girlfriend on the cheek as they sipped wine before twirling around on the rose petals which lay scattered on the ground. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Shares Beautiful Picture With Red Rose Amid Engagement Speculations.

View this post on Instagram Satisfacción &❤️ A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Aug 24, 2020 at 8:14am PDT

Georgina Rodriguez first sparked engagement rumours when she posted a photo with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with the caption ‘YESSS’ and later shared a picture while showing off a huge ring while holding a rose. Ronaldo and Rodriguez are enjoying a vacation on the Juventus star’s luxury yacht which has led many to believe that the couple have been engaged.

However, Spanish news outlet AS, have deemed the rumours as ‘completely false’ after being contacted by Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives. The couple, on their shirt getaway, visited St Tropez, Ibiza, Monaco, Majorca and are currently in Lisbon.

