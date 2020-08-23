Georgina Rodriguez has shared a beautiful picture with a red rose amid speculations of her marriage with boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo. The power couple, who are currently holidaying at their luxurious £5.5million yacht, sparked rumours of their marriage after sharing identical posts on social media. While sharing an adorable pic with his girlfriend, the Juventus star wrote: MI Amour (My Love). Minutes later, Georgina shared the same picture and captioned it: “YESSS.” Fans went in a frenzy and anticipated that the couple might have tied knots. Just when, all the theories were concluding, Rodriguez shared another picture with a red rose. Cristiano Ronaldo, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Getting Married? Here Are Some Lovely Romantic Pictures of the Power Couple.

The Argentine model captioned the beautiful picture with a rose emoji, and the comment section of the post was flooded in a jiffy. Some heaped praises on Georgina’s beauty while others asked about her relationship status with Ronaldo. Meanwhile, let’s look at the picture. Cristiano Ronaldo Fuels Marriage Speculations After Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Posted Couple’s Photo With Caption ‘Yess’, Check What Juventus Star Wrote!

View Pic:

View this post on Instagram 🌹 A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Aug 23, 2020 at 4:32am PDT

Georgina and Ronaldo are currently on holiday with the Juventus star's four children. The couple has been spending their time in the superyacht and has shared regular updates, including some lovely pictures of each other and with the children, from their holiday. The couple met in 2006, and reportedly it was a first sight love for each other. They have been in a relationship for the last four years.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo was last seen in the UEFA Champions League where Juventus were knocked out by Lyon. Several reports came out that the ace footballer might part ways with the Old Lady. However, any official news is yet to come.

