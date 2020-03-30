Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Time With Children During Self-Quarantine, ‘Be Thankful for the Things That Matter,’ Says Juventus Star As World Battles Coronavirus Pandemic

Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Time With His Children (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged his fans and people worldwide to not be depressed about the current situation and get worried but to “be thankful for the things that matter.” Ronaldo, who is using this period of global lockdown to spend some quality time with his family and children, took to his social media handles to urge people to spend more time with their family and loved ones while they are in quarantine or self-isolation. Ronaldo has been in quarantine with his family in Madeira, Portugal where he had earlier gone to visit his ailing mother, who suffered a stroke and had to be shifted to a hospital in critical condition. This Day, That Year: Cristiano Ronaldo Became the Fastest Player to Reach Hundred Goals in the History of Spanish League (Watch Video).

“In this difficult moment for the whole world, let’s be thankful for the things that matter - our health, our family, our loved ones. Stay home and let’s help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives,” the Portuguese superstar wrote in his post. In the post, Ronaldo can be seen spending some quality time with his children. Ronaldo and his children seemed to have been watching something when the picture was clicked. The children also looked like they were enjoying the company of their father. Cristiano Ronaldo Left Real Madrid Because of Lionel Messi, Says Jamie Carragher.

Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Time With His Children

Earlier, the Juventus footballer had posted about the improving health condition of his mother. “Feeling very thankful to have my mum home from hospital and recovering,” the 34-year-old had said in an earlier post. Ronaldo also had joined hand with his agent Jorge Mendes to fund intensive Care Units (ICU) in several hospitals in Portugal and also donated beds in two hospitals in Lisbon.