This Day, That Year: Cristiano Ronaldo Became the Fastest Player to Reach Hundred Goals in the History of Spanish League (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: facebook/championshiplague)

Over the years Cristiano Ronaldo has shattered many records and till date continues to achieve many milestones. But one of the major highlights of CR7's career was his 100th goal in La Liga. It was on March 24, 2012, that CR7 registered his name in the amongst the centurions of Los Blancos. Now, on this day eight years ago the five-time Ballon d’Or winner became the fastest player to have reached 100 goals in just the matter of 92 games. The feat was achieved during Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2011-12. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jersey Excluded from Lionel Messi & Paulo Dybala’s Kit Collection? Argentine Pair Display Shirts on Social Media.

Cristiano Ronaldo went on to score a couple of goals during the match and thus lead the team to win the game 5-1. CR7 had arrived in Real Madrid in 2009-10 season of La Liga for a world record transfer fee. On this day the five-time Ballon d’Or winner even played the 92nd game for Real Madrid. Needless to say that the fans could not keep calm and posted tweets on social media. He went on to beat the record of former Real Madrid player Ferenc Puskás who took 105 games to reach the 100 goal mark. For now, check out the highlights of the match below:

This surely became one of the major highlights of his career. The former Real Madrid player ended the season with 46 goals in his kitty. Across the matches, CR7 had scored 60 goals and certainly brought the Real Madri team as the main contenders of the La Liga.