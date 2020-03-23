Cristiano Ronaldo to Extend Financial Support to a Hospital in Portugal Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for winning hearts of the people not only by his acts on the field but also with his humanitarian gestures. Now as per reports, the Juventus star will be paying for the medical expenses for the hospitals in Portugal. Currently, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is in Portugal with his kids and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. At the start of the month, he was in Madeira to visit his ailing mother who had suffered from a heart stroke. But then the place was put to lockdown due to the outspread of coronavirus. Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Fans to Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Shares Video of His Kids Washing Hands.

Now, the footballer is reportedly extending financial support to the hospitals for the purchase of new equipment. As per the Spanish publication AS, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has contributed with 200,000 gowns and three ventilators for the Sao Jao Hospital in Portugal. CR7 was recently spotted sunbathing when his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was spotted shopping. Recently, CR7 had posted a message for the people ailing with coronavirus. He also sent out thoughts to his Juventus colleague Daniele Rugani who has been tested positive.

He also asked the fans to follow the norms laid down by the World Health Organisation as a part of precaution. A couple of days ago, CR7's Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala was tested positive. The former Real Madrid player's video of teaching his kids to use a sanitizer had gone viral. He also urged the fans to stay at home amid the outbreak of COVID-19.