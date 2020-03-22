Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Fans to Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Shares Video of His Kids Washing Hands

Cristiano Ronaldo With His Kids (Photo Credits: Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo)

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact around the globe and people are being advised to stay inside their homes in order to prevent the spread of the virus. The outbreak has also affected the sporting world as many competitions have been either cancelled or suspended. In these testing times, sports personalities have come forward to create awareness among their fans, urging them to stay at home and stay safe. One of the athletes who has been at the forefront of this is Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Out on Coronavirus, Urges Everyone to ‘Follow WHO Advisory’ in an Emotional Instagram Post.

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a video on his official Instagram account in order to raise alertness among people to stay at home during the spread of COVID-19. ‘#stayhome #staysafe’ the Juventus forward captioned his post. In the video shared by the 35-year-old, he could be seen with his three kids – Alana Martina, Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo – showing them how to stay safe by washing their hands. Lionel Messi Joined by Son Ciro As Barcelona Captain Shares Home Workout Video Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

See Video

Cristiano Ronaldo teaches his kids how to #staysafe from coronavirus by washing their hands 👶 (🎥: IG/cristiano) pic.twitter.com/HTmF18RMhE — Goal (@goal) March 21, 2020

Cristiano and many other football superstars have taken to social media and have advised people to take all the necessary precautions to keep themselves safe and to prevent the rapid spread of the virus. The Portuguese recently shared a post on his social media where he urged fans to stay inside their homes.

The pandemic has affected the world in a severe way as according to reports more than 300,000 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 and over 13,000 have lost their lives.