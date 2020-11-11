Diego Maradona is all set to be discharged from hospital as he recovers from brain surgery, said the Argentina football great’s personal doctor Leopoldo Luque. Maradona underwent surgery for a subdural haematoma last week after being rushed to the hospital on his birthday due to ill health. He has since been recovering well and in the hospital and could be discharged soon. His personal doctor Luque has provided another update on the head coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata. Lionel Messi Wishes Diego Maradona Speedy Recovery After Argentina and Napoli Legend Undergoes Brain Surgery.

"Diego has a very good clinical picture, very favourable in terms of surgery and the withdrawal picture that we had talked about," Luque was quoted as saying by Goal. "A discharge is being considered, he really wants to leave and, although he had already expressed this desire, this is another context and another clinical picture. A patient with great consistency asks us to be discharged and we are ordering the place that will receive him, a comfortable house for his recovery,” he added.

"This is generated thanks to the support of the doctors and the hospital, but above all by the support of their environment, family and representatives. The discharge of Diego is imminent, he is not leaving today but it will be soon."

Maradona was hospitalised after feeling unwell during his 60th birthday celebration at the club on October 30. Gimnasia were scheduled to play later that day but Maradona had to leave the field before the game started after feeling unwell. He was taken to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata and underwent surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain. It was initially thought to be a case of dehydration and anaemia.

He was later shifted to Olivos clinic and underwent his surgery there. "We managed to successfully remove the clot. Diego coped well with the surgery," his personal doctor Leopoldo had said after the successful surgery. "I just saw him, he's switched on, in a very good mood. We are amazed at how he's healing. But we have to be careful because we are still in the post-operative period," he said. "It is clear that he has no neurological complications.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).