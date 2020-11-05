Lionel Messi has wished Diego Maradona a speedy recovery as the Argentina and Napoli legend recovers from brain surgery. Maradona, who celebrated his 60th birthday last month, underwent the surgery on Tuesday. Doctors had to remove a blood clot from his brain. But the surgery was successful. Maradona was hospitalised after falling sick at a birthday celebration and was taken to a hospital in La Plata. A series of scans than revealed the blood clot following which Maradona underwent the surgery. Messi wished Maradona all the strength and wished him a quick recovery. Diego Maradona Health Update: Former Argentine Footballer’s Brain Surgery On Blood Clot Completed Successfully.

The 33-year-old shared a throwback picture with Maradona on Instagram and wrote: “Diego, all the strength in the world. My family and I want to see you well as soon as possible. A hug from the heart!” Messi played under the coaching of Maradona in the Argentina national team for almost two years and Maradona also coached the team at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Take a look at Messi's Instagram post.

Lionel Messi Wishes Diego Maradona Speedy Recovery

Maradona, meanwhile, is recovering fast from the surgery. "We managed to successfully remove the clot. Diego coped well with the surgery," his personal doctor Leopoldo Luque was quoted as saying by AFP. The doctors said they were amazed at the rate of Maradona’s recovery. "I just saw him, he's switched on, in a very good mood. We are amazed at how he's healing. But we have to be careful because we are still in the post-operative period," he said. "It is clear that he has no neurological complications.”

