UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Dinamo Zagreb will be hosting Celta Vigo in their latest fixture in the UEFA Europa League with the two clubs making a strong start to their European campaign. Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb are fourth in the points table with two wins and a draw while Spaniards Celta Vigo are on a two game winning streak after a loss in the opener. Hosts Dinamo have been in fine goal scoring form in their league with most goals and Celta Vigo will need to keep a tab on their front players. Manchester City 4-1 Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Phil Foden Nets Brace As Cityzens Hand The Black and Yellows First Loss.

Raul Torrente, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Moreno Zivkovic, and Miha Zajc are the players ruled out of the game due to injuries. Luka Stojkovic and Moris Valincic are carrying knocks and might miss out as well. Dion Beljo will be the central striker up top for the home side with Dejan Ljubicic in the no 10 role for the hosts. Mateo Lisica and Arbër Hoxha will look to create chances out wide while also being a threat in front of the goal.

Ionut Radu is a major doubt for the game for Celta Vigo with Javi Rueda is ruled out. Williot Swedberg will undergo late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Borja Iglesias alongside Bryan Zaragoza and Ferran Jutglà will be part of the front three for the visitors. Fran Beltrán and Ilaix Moriba will form the double pivot in midfield.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Celta Vigo Match Details

Match Dinamo Zagreb vs Celta Vigo Date November 6 Time 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Maksimir, Zagreb Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming) When is Dinamo Zagreb vs Celta Vigo UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Dinamo Zagreb will take on visiting Celta Vigo in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 6. The Dinamo Zagreb vs Celta Vigo match will be played at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, and starts at 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Club Brugge 3-3 Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Carlos Forbs' Brace Goes In Vain As Blaugrana Comeback From Behind To Play Out Thrilling Draw. Where to Get Live Telecast of Dinamo Zagreb vs Celta Vigo UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Dinamo Zagreb vs Celta Vigo live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For the GNK Dinamo Zagreb vs Celta Vigo online viewing options, read below. How to Watch Live Streaming of Dinamo Zagreb vs Celta Vigo UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch GNK Dinamo Zagreb vs Celta Vigo live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Dinamo Zagreb will dominate this game at home and should secure a routine win here.

