UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Dinamo Zagreb will be hosting Celta Vigo in their latest fixture in the UEFA Europa League with the two clubs making a strong start to their European campaign. Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb are fourth in the points table with two wins and a draw while Spaniards Celta Vigo are on a two game winning streak after a loss in the opener. Hosts Dinamo have been in fine goal scoring form in their league with most goals and Celta Vigo will need to keep a tab on their front players. Manchester City 4-1 Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Phil Foden Nets Brace As Cityzens Hand The Black and Yellows First Loss.
Raul Torrente, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Moreno Zivkovic, and Miha Zajc are the players ruled out of the game due to injuries. Luka Stojkovic and Moris Valincic are carrying knocks and might miss out as well. Dion Beljo will be the central striker up top for the home side with Dejan Ljubicic in the no 10 role for the hosts. Mateo Lisica and Arbër Hoxha will look to create chances out wide while also being a threat in front of the goal.
Ionut Radu is a major doubt for the game for Celta Vigo with Javi Rueda is ruled out. Williot Swedberg will undergo late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Borja Iglesias alongside Bryan Zaragoza and Ferran Jutglà will be part of the front three for the visitors. Fran Beltrán and Ilaix Moriba will form the double pivot in midfield.
Dinamo Zagreb vs Celta Vigo Match Details
