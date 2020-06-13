Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Dusseldorf 0–1 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019–20 Result: Erling Haaland Comes off the Bench to Score 96th-Minute Winner (Watch Video)

Football Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 10:17 PM IST
Dusseldorf 0–1 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019–20 Result: Erling Haaland Comes off the Bench to Score 96th-Minute Winner (Watch Video)
Erling Haaland in action (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Erling Haaland has done it again! The teenage sensation has proved to be the deciding factor in yet another game for Borussia Dortmund as he scored in the 96th minute against Fortuna Dusseldorf to give his side yet another three points. With this win, Lucian Favre’s men consolidate their grip of the second place and now are just four points behind Bayern Munich who are yet to play. Erling Haaland’s 11-Worded Interview After Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, Bundesliga 2019- 2020 Reminds Fans of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Erling Haaland limped off in the 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich which saw miss the wins over Paderborn and Hertha Berlin. But the 19-year-old has wasted no time in making an impact on his return, scoring a crucial winner for his side.

Watch the Goal

Erling Haaland who return to training couple of days ago was named among the substitutes by Lucian Favre as Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard led the line. Despite dominating the game in terms of possession, Dortmund were unable to test Kastenmeier in the Dusseldorf goal. With the Men in Yellow struggling to find an opening, Haaland was introduced in the game with an hour on the clock.

This change proved pivotal for Lucian Favre as Manuel Akanji found the 19-year-old with an inch-perfect cross and the Norwegian headed home a crucial late winner for his side. This was Erling Haaland’s 11th goal in 12 games since joining Dortmund in January and his 42nd goal of the entire 2019-20 campaign.

Took Flight

Oh Favre!

Borussia Dortmund have now moved clear of Leipzig in the third place and will be hoping that Monchenghadbach can do them a favour in their game against Bayern. Marco Rose's men have defeated the record German champions earlier in the season and will be hoping to do the double over them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 10:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

