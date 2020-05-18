Erling Haaland’s 11-Worded Interview After Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, Bundesliga 2019- 2020 Reminds Fans of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Watch Video)

Erling Haland (Phot o Credits: Getty)

Erling Haaland has been in the news again! Not just for the fact that he netted a goal against Schalke on Saturday but also for his 11-worded interview which is actually going viral on social media. Believe you me when we say that he completed his post-match interview in just less than 30 seconds where he only spoke exact 11 words. Needless to say that the fans were quite puzzled with this but a few of them compared Norway player to Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his crisp interview. Erling Haaland Focused at Borussia Dortmund Despite Real Madrid Links.

After the match, the teenager ran towards the empty stands and he was surely asked about the same to which he said, “Yeah, why not?” The interviewer further asked him if there was the message and Haaland only replied saying, “Yes.” You can watch the full interview below. The crisp responses reminded the people about Haalan’s idol Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Also, check out the tweets talking about Zlatan below:

Erling Haaland at #BorussiaDortmund: 13 goals 12 games 11 words in today's post-match interview 😅😬pic.twitter.com/zOS1ArFxks — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) May 16, 2020

Shades of Zlatan — Sagar_milanista (@Sagar11993472) May 16, 2020

Two. Zlatan come ! 😂😂 — SERHAT KAYA🇹🇷 (@Kaya_Serhatt) May 17, 2020

He want so much to be Zlatan. It’s pathetic pic.twitter.com/6QPUVR3lsJ — Tom Krus ❤️🖤 (@Hvid79) May 16, 2020

Reminds a bit of Zlatan, he’s definately got talent and the mentality to become great! — Nav Gill (@nav_gill) May 16, 2020

Talking about the game, Erling scored the first goal at the 29th minute and then Raphael Guerreiro netted a couple of goals. Thorgan Hazard also made it to the score sheet which a goal at the 28th minute. With this, the team won the game 4-0. This is not the first time that he has given very crisp answers after the game. Prior to this, there have been a couple of occasions where he put the reporters in an awkward position with short answers.