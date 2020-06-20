It is Father's Day and no amount of thanks can actually be enough for the amount of hard work and sacrifices put by the fathers. The love of the father is quite unconditional does not have any superficial boundaries. The best part is whether the kid is successful or not, father alongside mothers are always around regardless of the world going against the kid. To celebrate this spirit of fathers, every third Sunday of the month of June is celebrated as Father's Day. As we all know, Cristiano Ronaldo is also a father of four kids CR7 Junior, Eva, Elena and Mateo and very often do we see him posing with the kids. Father’s Day 2020: MS Dhoni, Roger Federer and Other Sportspersons Who Are Cool Dads (View Pics)

His social media page is also full of pictures and videos that have made us go aww in adulation. Thus on this occasion of Father's Day, we bring to you 10 best photos of Portugal with his kids that proves that he is an ultracool father. We start off with a picture of Juventus star with his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

This snap proves that like any father, Ronaldo too can go to any extent to see his kids smiling as he dressed up in Disney characters.

Going for biking riding with fathers is quite an adventure!

View this post on Instagram Family Bike Ride 🚴🏼👌🏼❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 28, 2020 at 9:07am PDT

Like any father, Ronaldo is also quite concerned with his comes to the kid's excelling at what he does. In this case, Ronaldo is seen playing football with his kids.

View this post on Instagram Like father like son :) Hapiness above all ❤️⚽️💪🏼 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 12, 2020 at 11:46am PDT

Family is love

View this post on Instagram The greatest love... 🙏❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 7, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

Hiking with papa is also an adventure. This was snapped at Ronaldo's hometown.

View this post on Instagram We’ll be back 💙🙏 #family #madeiraisland A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 5, 2020 at 9:51am PDT

All smiles. Touchwood!

View this post on Instagram The best way to start the day 🙏❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 18, 2020 at 1:32am PDT

Laughter all around

View this post on Instagram Like father like son 😂👨‍👦❤️ #siiiimmmmm A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 17, 2020 at 11:12am PDT

Our time!

View this post on Instagram Funny moment with my babies 😀❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 24, 2020 at 12:01pm PST

Last one!

View this post on Instagram Always with me 👨‍👩‍👦❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 30, 2019 at 3:18am PST

That's all we have for now, if you think we have missed out on any more pictures, do let us know in the comments section. To all the father around the world, LatestLY wishes you a very Happy Father's Day. Our progress would have been incomplete without you!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).