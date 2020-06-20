Father’s Day is an important occasion for everyone around the world as it honours fathers who play a such an important role in shaping our lives. The bond a father shares with his children is magical at many levels as he is often the first guide for kids growing up. Be it emotionally or in many cases financially, a father is a go-to person. The Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June in most countries though there are also instances of it being celebrated in March and April. The celebrations were started by Sonora Smart Dodd in the US back in 1910 as she wanted to thank her father, an American Civil War veteran. On the occasion of Father’s Day 2020, we take a look at some popular sportsperson who are spectacularly cool dads too. Father's Day 2020 Date: When Will Father's Day Be Celebrated This Year? Know More About The Day Dedicated to the Super Dads Around the World.

David Beckham: English football icon David Beckham has four kids – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven. After retiring from the game in 2013, David Beckham is often seen spending the majority of his time with his children. He spoke about the importance of giving time to your kids in an interview with UNICEF. We often see David Beckham trying out new cuisines, playing games and exploring the world with his four children on his social media handles.



Kobe Bryant: A horrific helicopter crash may have led to the sad demise of Kobe Bryant, but the late Basketball star continues to be one of the coolest athlete dads. He had tattoos honouring his daughters and would bring his girls to practice games. He wanted to make his daughter Gigi a professional basketball player and were on their way to a game when they lost their lives.



Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was recently seen giving his son Arjun Tendulkar a hair cut during the lockdown. This was just one of the many instances when Sachin proved he is a doting father. His son is a budding cricketer, and under his guidance, the growth has been remarkable. Sachin also shared a picture of his daughter Sara Tendulkar graduating with immense pride.



Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Mahendra Singh Dhoni shares a special bond with his daughter Ziva who is five years old. The duo is often seen in hilarious videos, and their conversations will definitely melt your hearts.



Roger Federer: One of the greatest Tennis players of all time, Roger Federer also happens to be a great dad. A father of two sets of identical twins – the children often accompany their dad on tour. The tennis legend has spoken about how none of his children barring one has shown any interest in sports, but he will support them in whatever choice they make.



Fathers - be it a common man or a sporting great, are heroes in every sense. Being a good dad is a very important responsibility as the onus is on them on shaping their future generation.

