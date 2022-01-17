The sixth edition of the annual FIFA Best Football Awards will be held on January 17, 2022 (Monday) at the FIFA Headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. The honours will recognize the top performers in men’s and women’s football along with the best coaches in the sport of the past year. So ahead of the ceremony we take a look at everything to need to know about the FIFA Best Football Awards 2021. The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 Free Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch Live Telecast of Award Ceremony on TV in Indian Time (IST)?

FIFA announced the final shortlist for the Best Men’s Player Best Women’s Player earlier in the month. Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski took the award in the men’s category last year while Lucy Bronze was adjudged as the Best Female player. The governing body released nominees in other categories such as Puskas Award, Best Women’s and Men’s Goalkeeper and Best Men’s and Women’s Coaches.

When Is the 2021 FIFA Best Football Awards Ceremony?

The 2021 edition of the FIFA Best Football Awards will be announced on January 17, 2022 (Monday). The ceremony will be held at the FIFA Headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland and is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How To Watch Live Telecast and Live Streaming Of 2021 FIFA Best Football Awards in India?

Voot Select will be providing the live streaming of the 2021 FIFA Best Football Awards in India. Fans can also tune into the official Youtube page of FIFA to watch the ceremony live.

Who Are 2021 FIFA Best Football Awards Nominees?

Best FIFA Men’s Player: Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Mohammed Salah

Best FIFA Women’s Player: Jennifer Hermoso, Sam Kerr, Alexia Putellas

FIFA Puskas Award: Erik Lamela, Patrik Schick, Mehdi Tarmeni

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Edouard Mendy, Manuel Neuer

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Ann-Katrin Berger, Christiane Endler, Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Pep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini, Thomas Tuchel

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Lluis Cortes, Emma Hayes, Sarina Wiegman

How Does 2021 FIFA Best Football Awards Voting Works?

The awards are voted for by an international jury respectively comprising the current coaches of all women’s/men’s national teams (one per team), the current captains of all women’s/men’s national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2022 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).