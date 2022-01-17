The FIFA Best awards are here and once again, some top stars of the game would have an opportunity to win one of the most coveted titles. The award ceremony would be held in Zurich, Switzerland, where the headquarters of FIFA is located. These awards would honour some of the top performers in football in 2021 and like every year, there are some power-packed nominations who would be vying for the top prize. The different categories of the award include: The Best FIFA men’s player, The Best FIFA women’s player, The Best FIFA men’s coach, The FIFA FIFA women’s coach, The Best FIFA men’s goalkeeper, The Best FIFA women’s goalkeeper, The Best FIFA Puskas award, The Best FIFA fan award, FIFA Fifpro men’s world XI, FIFA Fifpro women’s world XI and FIFA Fair Play award. Best FIFA Football Awards 2021: Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Mo Salah Nominated For Individual Honour

Robert Lewandowski, the winner in the Best men's player category last year, has been nominated for the award this time as well. He would be accompanied by PSG and Argentina star Lionel Messi, who,in 2021, won his record seventh Ballon d'Or title. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah also makes this list. In the women's category, Alexia Putellas, the 2021 Ballon d'Or winner is a favourite to clinch this title but she would face stiff competition from Jennifer Hermoso and Sam Kerr.

When Will The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 Take Place? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 will take place on January 17, 2021 (Monday) in Zurich, Switzerland at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Given the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions related to the same, the event would reportedly be held virtually like last year.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021? TV Channels in India

Unfortunately for fans in India, there would not be any live telecast of this event in the country because of the absence of an official broadcaster.

Where to Watch Free Live Streaming of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021?

Fans eager to watch the live telecast of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 will be excited to FIFA would be showing the event live on its official YouTube channel for viewers across the world. Also, the social media handles of FIFA would provide live updates about the ceremony and winners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2022 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).