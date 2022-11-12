Buenos Aires, Nov 12 : AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala has been named in Argentina's squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite a hamstring tear, the country's football association has said. The 28-year-old has not played since sustaining the injury in a 2-1 home win over Lecce in Italy's Serie A on October 9. Local media reported on Friday the former Juventus star began light training this week and he will be in a race against time to be fit for Argentina's first match against Saudi Arabia on November 22. The Albicleste will also face Mexico and Poland in Group C, reports Xinhua. As expected, Argentina's wealth of attacking options also includes Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi, Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. Manager Lionel Scaloni also called up midfielders Leandro Paredes (Juventus) and Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid) in his 26-man squad. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Being Included in Portugal Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

But there was no place for Giovani Lo Celso, who was left out after suffering a hamstring injury while playing for Villarreal. "They are proud to be called up and wear this jersey, let's hope that you as fans are too. We're in this together," Scaloni said in an Instagram video. Argentina's defense includes Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero, Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, and Benfica veteran Nicolas Otamendi. Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez is set to be the first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal).

Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate), and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal);

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla);

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion);

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris St Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2022 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).