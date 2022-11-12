Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to express his thoughts after being named in Portugal's squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022, which is to start in Qatar in a few days' time. Taking to Instagram, the star forward shared a picture of the squad that has been named for the tournament and wrote, "Once again, ready to raise the name of Portugal very high! There are 26 names on Mister Fernando Santos' list, but we're all summoned! Go Portugal!"

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Being Named in Portugal Squad:

